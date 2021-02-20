FIL Ltd Has $55.20 Million Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784,752 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.95% of 1Life Healthcare worth $55,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,445,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $10,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 965,142 shares of company stock worth $41,806,771 in the last 90 days.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

