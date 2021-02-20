FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 708,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,848,000 after buying an additional 96,801 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,727,000 after buying an additional 375,278 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 478,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,947,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,071 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

