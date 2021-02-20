FIL Ltd Purchases 86,442 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $44,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

