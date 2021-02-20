Financial Analysis: China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) versus Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get China Resources Power alerts:

0.1% of China Resources Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Resources Power and Kenon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Power $8.65 billion 0.60 $840.93 million $2.62 6.20 Kenon $373.00 million 4.37 -$13.36 million N/A N/A

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Risk & Volatility

China Resources Power has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for China Resources Power and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Power and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A Kenon 91.43% 38.92% 19.12%

Summary

Kenon beats China Resources Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36 coal-fired power plants, 96 wind farms, 21 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 40,392 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2019, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 106 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 312,142TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore. Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ansonia Holdings Singapore B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.