Financial Survey: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) & Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evercel and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 3 5 0 2.63

Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $65.63, indicating a potential downside of 20.56%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Evercel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evercel and Spectrum Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.89 $97.80 million $4.10 20.15

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 2.46% 13.35% 3.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Evercel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

