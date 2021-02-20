Fire Lotto (FLOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $206,173.55 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

