First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.01. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 260,036 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,243.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.53.

First Capital Realty Company Profile (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

