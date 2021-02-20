First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Announces Earnings Results

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

AG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

