First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $17.49 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.