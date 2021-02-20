First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New $602,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

