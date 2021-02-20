First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

