First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FM. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.53.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM opened at C$29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.42. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$29.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.