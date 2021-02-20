First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.53.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$29.08 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.01 billion and a PE ratio of -65.79.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

