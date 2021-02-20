First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 23,873 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

