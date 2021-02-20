First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.68 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

