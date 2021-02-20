First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $119.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.45.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

