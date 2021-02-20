First Trust Advisors LP Sells 51,886 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $321.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $330.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

