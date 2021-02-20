First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

