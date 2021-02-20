FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. FirstEnergy also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.72 EPS.

FE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.36.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

