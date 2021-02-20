Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.