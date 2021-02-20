Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,132,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

