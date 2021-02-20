Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,197,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $607.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

