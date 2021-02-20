Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PLW opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.