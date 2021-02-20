Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $4,020,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $227.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.