Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTXH opened at $26.31 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.