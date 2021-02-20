Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes $700,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Apple comprises 0.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 288,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Apple by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

