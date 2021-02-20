Fletcher Building Limited (FBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fletcher Building’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

