Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of Tapestry worth $941,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after acquiring an additional 429,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,641 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.