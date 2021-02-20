Fmr LLC Has $1.11 Billion Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060,382 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $1,113,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

