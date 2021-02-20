Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.90% of Mohawk Industries worth $892,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

