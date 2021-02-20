Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,769,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,944,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $201.07 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

