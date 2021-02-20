Fmr LLC Sells 15,214 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,570,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.03% of Jabil worth $959,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,573 shares in the company, valued at $12,151,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $406,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,236 shares of company stock worth $5,453,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

