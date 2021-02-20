Fmr LLC Sells 516,863 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,103,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516,863 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $997,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

