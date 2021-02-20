Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.34

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 5617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 52,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

