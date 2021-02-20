Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $101.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

