Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.96. The stock had a trading volume of 314,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

