Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 3,404 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,941. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $103.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

