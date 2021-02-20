Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Snap comprises approximately 0.8% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,490,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,659,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last three months.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

