Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. LKQ accounts for 0.9% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in LKQ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. 2,793,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

