Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $254.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,841. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.42. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.