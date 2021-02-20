Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 619.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.