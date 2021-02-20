Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.17. 5,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.49% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

