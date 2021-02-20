Freshpet (FRPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $161.16 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $173.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.22, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

