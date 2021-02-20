Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Trading Down 5.5%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.34. 76,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,156,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSE. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $8,090,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,503,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition by 89.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 189,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 71,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

