Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock.

FUTU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU opened at $189.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.84 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.