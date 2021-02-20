Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,836.00

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,836 ($23.99), but opened at GBX 1,912 ($24.98). Future plc (FUTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,890 ($24.69), with a volume of 67,897 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,811.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,794.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 42.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.02%.

In other news, insider Hugo Drayton acquired 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,798 ($51,996.34). Also, insider Rachel Addison acquired 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, with a total value of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43).

About Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

