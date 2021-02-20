FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By William Blair

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

ECL opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.51. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,131 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

