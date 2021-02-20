FY2021 EPS Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Cut by Zacks Investment Research

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

TSE:ATE opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$3.05 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 million.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

