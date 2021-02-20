FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.69. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS opened at $343.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

