FY2021 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Cut by DA Davidson

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

IPGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

